Lithia Springs woman celebrates her 100th birthday

A Georgia woman celebrated a major milestone Monday: her 100th birthday.

Elizabeth Jackson was born in Kentucky on Nov. 28, 1922 and now lives in a senior living community in Lithia Springs.

Jackson celebrated the big moment a birthday party surrounded by family, friends, and festive decorations.

"I've been here a long time," she said, laughing.

Age isn't stopping Jackson from living her life. She even baked her own birthday cake that morning for everyone.

Jackson says she remembers going on dates with her husband and friends to go listen to the big bands decades ago. She said they were usually the last ones on the dance floor when everyone else went to go sit at a table.

When asked what kind of dances she did, the centenarian smiled and said, "why jitterbug of course!"

She said when she was in school, she would get in trouble a lot for talking too much.

"There was no one else like me," she said.

Jackson's oldest daughter Sherry Bledsoe said it was a "blessing" to have her mother still with her at 100 years old.

"She is a delight," she said.

From all of us here at FOX 5, happy birthday Ms. Jackson!