Elderly Forest Park resident loses $500K to caregiver

A Forest Park woman has been arrested after police say she stole nearly half a million dollars from an elderly person she was entrusted to care for.

What's next:

The Forest Park Police Department said Pamela Morris, 52, has been charged with stealing $500,000 from a family member she was taking care of.

Detectives launched an investigation on August 13 after receiving reports of possible financial fraud. According to investigators, bank records showed Morris allegedly siphoned funds from the victim over the course of several years.

Police said the stolen money was used to purchase multiple cars and make lavish personal purchases.

Morris was taken into custody on Sept. 18 with assistance from the Spalding County Sheriff’s Office.

What they're saying:

"Protecting our legacy residents from abuse, neglect, and exploitation remains a top priority, and we are proud of the professionalism and dedication demonstrated in this case," Forest Park Police Chief Brandon Criss. "In addition, Chief Criss would also like to thank Sheriff Dix and the members of the Spalding County Sheriff's Office for their assistance on the apprehension of the suspect."

Criss reminded people that all suspects "are presumed innocent until proven guilty in the court of the law."

What's next:

According to online records, Morris is set for a preliminary hearing on Oct. 20. The court docket doesn't list an attorney for Morris.