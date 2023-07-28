Elderly couple in their 90s killed in crash in Forsyth County

An elderly couple is dead after a single-vehicle crash on Flowery Branch Road on July 2023.

According to the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office, their 911 center began receiving calls about the crash around 1:30 p.m. Initial responders found two people in a SUV, and it was determined they were both deceased at the scene.

Police believe that 91-year-old Alice Jackson was driving a 2021 Cadillac XT4 west on Flowery Branch Road when the vehicle began to drift off the roadway at Shadow Lane. It appears that she overcorrected, and the vehicle left the road and overturned.

Her husband, 91-year-old Jimmy Jackson, was the other person in the vehicle.

The crash remains under investigation.