El Cerrito company slows down regular business to make face masks

In these uncertain times, people all across the Bay Area are stepping up to help.

As founder of Scent Wedge in El Cerrito, Arash Malek usually produces air-fresheners for Teslas.

But now he has slowed down making these scents so his team can focus on manufacturing face shields to help health care workers on the front lines of this pandemic.

Currently, he's producing 80 shields an hour with a laser cutter.

And he is making it easy for hospitals to put in a request by just clicking on his site and clicking on "request shields." He's also accepting donations and providing an open source how-to kit for others with their own laser cutters.