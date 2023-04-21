Shooting outside Edgewood Avenue sports bar sends 3 to hospital

Atlanta police are searching for a gunman in a shooting in the city's Edgewood neighborhood that sent three people to the hospital overnight.

Atlanta's Edgewood Avenue was blocked off for most of the overnight hours after the shooting, which police say happened shortly in the 300 block of the busy street.

According to investigators, just before 12:30 a.m. Friday, someone fired shots on the sidewalk near Harold's Chicken and Ice Bar.

At least one of those bullets hit the sport bar's security guard.

Shortly afterward, two other victims in the shooting, who police have only identified as a man and a woman, arrived at Grady Memorial Hospital in a private vehicle.

The most seriously victim underwent surgery during the overnight hours.

Investigators are trying to piece together what led up to the shooting, but they say it appears to have started as some kind of argument on the sidewalk near the bar that escalated into gunfire.

Police do not know if the security guard, who was outside the sports bar at the time, fired his weapon.

Detectives hope to interview the victims while also processing the crime scene and examining the vehicle the two other victims took the hospital.

Authorities have not released any information about potential suspects in the case.

If you have any information about the shooting, call the Atlanta Police Department.