Deputies: Macon man goes missing after leaving local hospital

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public to be on the lookout for a 64-year-old Macon man who went missing after leaving a hospital nearly a week ago.

Officials say 64-year-old Eddie Collier Jr. was last seen on Aug. 12 when he was released from a local hospital. Deputies were contacted about Collier being missing Wednesday morning.

According to investigators, Collier had been living in an abandoned home on Robert Henry Street and has been known to frequent the area of Houston Avenue.

Deputies described Collier as a dark-skinned Black male with a height of 5 feet and 8 inches and a weight of around 160 pounds. He has bushy gray and white hair with a beard.

If you have any information that could help deputies find Eddie Collier Jr., please call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at ( 478) 751-7500 or the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

