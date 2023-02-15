Economic impact of moving up Georgia's primaries

With just about a year until the race to the White House kicks into overdrive, there is talk about changing the path to get there. Some want Georgia's presidential primary moved up.

According to a new analysis, the state's economy would benefit.

"They are bringing money that Georgia would not have seen otherwise," said Thomas Smith, a finance professor at Emory University’s Goizueta Business School.

Smith wrote a report after pouring over data from the Federal Election Commission. He says if Georgia's primary is held fourth next year there would be an economic impact of about $220 million and create more than 2,200 jobs.

"There's more upside potential here than the Super Bowl," Thomas said. "I mean, the Super Bowl is sexy, and this maybe isn't very sexy because there's a bunch of politicians."

The Democratic National Committee is pushing the idea for 2024. Georgia's Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger sets the primary election date. He told the Associated Press he likes moving the primary up just not until 2028.

Republican consultant Cory Ruth believes the change would be good.

"I think moving up in the political calendar allows us to assert our political identity in a way that we haven't to date," he said.

Smith also looked at future elections with competitive primaries for both parties. He says in that case the economy could see a more than $350 million bump with an early Georgia primary.

"It's just good economics," he said.

The Secretary of State's Office says there will not be two separate primaries, so both parties will need to agree to a move to make this a reality, which is why 2028 is a more likely possibility.