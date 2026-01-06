Eats restaurant to reopen in West End

article

The Brief Eats is returning as a partner inside Wild Heaven Beer's West End brewery. The original location closed in October 2025 after three decades on Ponce de Leon Avenue. Service will begin in March.



Eats restaurant is set to reopen just months after announcing its permanent closure.

What we know:

The popular comfort food restaurant announced Tuesday that it is collaborating with Wild Heaven Beer to open inside the brewery’s West End location on White Street SW.

In an Instagram post, the restaurant compared the comeback to a "phoenix rising from the ashes."

"We closed, Atlanta prayed about it, talked about it, and clearly refused to move on. The Lord heard y’all, because Eats is reopening in March 2026 with the epic return of the pasta menu," the post said.

Within three hours, the post had received nearly 1,000 comments, with most followers expressing excitement about the new partnership.

The backstory:

The restaurant operated for nearly 30 years at its Ponce de Leon Avenue location before closing Oct. 18, 2025, a move that left many longtime regulars devastated.

What's next:

The restaurant will begin service in March.