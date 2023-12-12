Missing man last seen near Dacula neighborhood
DACULA, Ga. - Police in Gwinnett County are searching for a missing 59-year-old man last seen near a Dacula-area subdivision on Tuesday afternoon.
Easterling Klien was seen along Victoria Walk Lane at The Preserve at Ewing Chapel around 1 p.m., according to Gwinnett County police.
Klien is described as 5-feet-9-inches tall and weighs about 190 pounds.
He was last seen wearing a blue coat.
Police say he has "certain medical conditions which require constant monitoring."
Anyone who sees him should call 911 immediately.