Missing man last seen near Dacula neighborhood

Police in Gwinnett County are searching for a missing 59-year-old man last seen near a Dacula-area subdivision on Tuesday afternoon.

Easterling Klien was seen along Victoria Walk Lane at The Preserve at Ewing Chapel around 1 p.m., according to Gwinnett County police.

Klien is described as 5-feet-9-inches tall and weighs about 190 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a blue coat.

Police say he has "certain medical conditions which require constant monitoring."

Anyone who sees him should call 911 immediately.