East Rome man arrested for training dogs to fight, police say

A Rome man has been arrested and about 18 dogs have been rescued after Floyd County Police say officers busted a dog-fighting training operation.

Jacob Driver Jr, 50, of East Rome, was charged with 18 counts each of dog fighting and related conduct and cruelty to animals.

Police say Driver had 17 pit bulls chained up behind a privacy fence at a vacant house at 60 Weathington Road. Police say the dogs were restrained with heavy industrial chains anchored in the ground by car axles that were buried in the ground.

Another dog was found at his home along East 20th Street, about five miles away, police say.

Investigators say they found evidence Driver had been tracking their history and performance to sell them as "good breeding dogs." Investigators say this type of evidence matches previous busts involving the training and grooming of animals for fighting. Evidence found indicates the dogs were groomed to be increasingly agitated and hostile towards other dogs, police say.

The heavy chains were taken into evidence. The 17 chains had a combined weight of 169 pounds with the heaviest chain being 20 pounds. Thick collars and vests were also taken into evidence.

Authorities say they destroyed the training facility equipment.

Driver was booked into the Floyd County Jail on Tuesday and was being held without bond.