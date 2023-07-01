Expand / Collapse search
Man thrown from motorcycle in deadly early morning crash

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Stone Mountain
FOX 5 Atlanta

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. - A 31-year-old man has died after police say he was ejected from his motorcycle in an early morning crash.

It happened just before 3 a.m. in the 5600 block of East Ponce de Leon Avenue in Stone Mountain, according to DeKalb County police. The other driver was a 37-year-old woman.

Officials determined the motorcyclist to be dead, the woman was taken to as nearby hospital with minor injuries.

Officials have not yet determined what led to the crash. An investigator with DeKalb County's Traffic Specialist Unit is looking into the incident.
 