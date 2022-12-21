East Point: Shaq-A-Claus surprises families with giveaway

Families in East Point signed up for a toy giveaway scheduled for Wednesday earlier this year. They had no idea Shaq-A-Claus was coming to town.

They learned as the event drew near that Shaquille O'Neal was the ‘Secret Santa’ providing all the toys, bikes, and tablets the kids received this year.

"A lot of people deem the term ‘giving back’," Shaquille O'Neal told FOX 5's Deidra Dukes. "I'm just doing what I was taught. My mother and my father didn't have much, and they did this all the time."

In the 30 years since launching the annual holiday event, Shaq has expanded to several cities across the metro area and beyond, doing what he can to make the holidays brighter for children in need.

East Point Shaq-A-Claus event

"I'm very excited. One for the children, one for the people and one for my mother," O'Neal said.

Shaq began the tradition in '92 when his mother asked him to help provide Christmas gifts to children who would otherwise go without.

"Dr. Lucille O'Neal invented Shaq-a-Claus," said Shaq. "And when it comes to the children, 15-million children will wake up on Christmas Day and not receive one present. I know how that feels."

As one of five children, and the only boy, Shaq said there were times when he didn't receive a Christmas gift so his parents could purchase presents for his four sisters.

Now Shaq, working with businesses and organizations who support his effort, is bringing smiles to the faces of local children.

"People call it giving back. I call it doing what you are supposed to do. You got to take care of the babies," said Shaq.