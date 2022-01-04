Fire at East Point rooming house displaces over a dozen residents

article

Officials are investigating an early morning fire in East Point that displaced over a dozen people Tuesday.

East Point police say the fire started shortly before 3:30 a.m. at a rooming house on Cheney Street.

Crews are still working to put the remnants of the flames out.

According to police, the 15 residents were able to get out safely and no one needed to be transported to the hospital.

All 15 residents have been displaced due to the severity of the fire. The Red Cross has been notified to provide assistance.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE