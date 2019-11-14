East Point police search for missing man

article

East Police are searching for a man who has been missing since October 9th.

Someone told authorities on October 12 that Marlon Powell had not been seen since going to visit a friend in Atlanta.

Powell was last spotted wearing blue jeans and a dark colored shirt. He is around 6 feet 3 inches in height and weighing 160 pounds with a medium brown skin tone and an afro hair style. Powell also has a tattoo of his sister's name "Shaun" on his neck.

Anyone with information on Powell's whereabouts should immediately call East Point Police at 404-761-2177.