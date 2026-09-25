East Point police search for 15-year-old runaway
EAST POINT, Ga. - A 15-year-old girl is missing after she was last seen walking in East Point on Monday afternoon, according to police.
East Point police investigation
What we know:
Authorities are searching for 15-year-old Serenity Lynn Williams, who disappeared on Monday around 2:20 p.m., according to a police bulletin.
Investigators said the teen was last seen walking near 3630 Market Place Blvd. wearing all black clothing along with white flip-flops.
FOX 5 Atlanta spoke with investigators who say they have distributed flyers to area businesses.
Officials describe the missing teenager as 5-foot-5 and 185 pounds with reddish-brown hair and brown eyes.
Police noted that the teen may still be in the local area, but added they do not suspect foul play.
What we don't know:
Officers have not released details about where the teenager was heading or what led up to her disappearance.
Local police request assistance
What you can do:
Anyone with information about the missing teenager or her location should immediately contact East Point Police by dialing 911.
Tipsters can also contact their local law enforcement agency or submit a tip through the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the East Point Police Department, who issued a missing person bulletin, as well as the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children. This story has been updated since it was originally published.