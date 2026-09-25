East Point police search for 15-year-old runaway

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The Brief East Point police are asking for the public's help finding missing 15-year-old Serenity Lynn Williams. The teen was last seen walking near Market Place Boulevard wearing all black and white flip-flops. Authorities urge anyone who sees the missing teenager to immediately call 911 or local police.



A 15-year-old girl is missing after she was last seen walking in East Point on Monday afternoon, according to police.

East Point police investigation

What we know:

Authorities are searching for 15-year-old Serenity Lynn Williams, who disappeared on Monday around 2:20 p.m., according to a police bulletin.

Investigators said the teen was last seen walking near 3630 Market Place Blvd. wearing all black clothing along with white flip-flops.

FOX 5 Atlanta spoke with investigators who say they have distributed flyers to area businesses.

Officials describe the missing teenager as 5-foot-5 and 185 pounds with reddish-brown hair and brown eyes.

Police noted that the teen may still be in the local area, but added they do not suspect foul play.

What we don't know:

Officers have not released details about where the teenager was heading or what led up to her disappearance.

Local police request assistance

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the missing teenager or her location should immediately contact East Point Police by dialing 911.

Tipsters can also contact their local law enforcement agency or submit a tip through the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.