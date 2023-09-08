East Lake residents upset after man seen performing 'lewd acts' in car multiple times

Those living in the East Lake community say they are traumatized after a man was seen performing "lewd acts" in his car.

Neighbors say this has been happening for months, but recently the man has become more aggressive.

"This doesn’t even have to get to the point of police intervention if you just stop what you’re doing," Anna Turkett said.

It’s a simple message from Anna Turkett and neighbors in the East Lake Community after they say a man has been performing inappropriate acts and exposing himself.

"The earliest one was in February of this year, and then he came back in early September and late August," Turkett said. "She had been seeing this man parking next to her house and across from her house, looking in her window, and doing lewd acts, and exposing himself to her."

Turkett created this flyer and has been circulating it with neighbors. Many in the neighborhood say they have had the same encounter.

Neighbors say they also have spotted the man at a nearby laundromat and believe he may be experiencing homelessness.

"I shined a flashlight at him to scare him off, and then the woman on Norman Street confronted him and turned on the porch light to scare him off, and he opened his car door and exposed himself to her," Turkett said.

"Having him resurface has been unsettling, and then the frequency that it occurs makes me very paranoid," one woman said.

This woman didn’t want to be identified, but says she has had a few "too personal" encounters.

"I have not seen his face, but I have seen his car and ‘other parts’ very frequently," one woman said.

"I understand that one of the most difficult things about homelessness is that it turns your private moments public, but that’s no reason to victimize people in the process," Turkett said.

Several of those impacted say they called DeKalb County Police, but they need a tag number, which no one has been able to get.

Neighbors describe the car as a blue Honda Element with a rusted hood and believe the man is an older African-American man. He is described as having gray dread locks.

If you know anything that might be able to help. Come forward to police or Crime Stoppers Atlanta.

You can remain anonymous.