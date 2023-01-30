Expand / Collapse search
Dense Fog Advisory
from MON 11:00 PM EST until TUE 12:00 PM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County

East Dublin trailer park police-involved-shooting under investigation

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Georgia
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

(Credit: Georgia Bureau of Investigation) (Supplied)

EAST DUBLIN, Ga. - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) began investigating a shooting involving an East Dublin police officer. Both the officer and one civilian were shot during the incident on Jan. 30.

East Dublin police were called to a shooting Monday afternoon around 2:30 p.m. at the Ponderosa Trailer Park on Corbett Street.

When the officer arrived to the scene, he said he was immediately shot by suspect David Jermaine Fountain, 35.

The officer said he returned fire.

A preliminary investigation revealed that Fountain, who also lives in the trailer park, had been shooting into mobile homes at the location before the officer arrived.

Both Fountain and the officer were taken to a local hospital in Macon to be treated from non-life-threatening injuries.

Warrants for Fountain's arrest were issued for one count of aggravated assault on a police officer, and another general count of aggravated assault.

Additional charges are pending.

The GBI said this investigation is ongoing.