East Dublin trailer park police-involved-shooting under investigation

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) began investigating a shooting involving an East Dublin police officer. Both the officer and one civilian were shot during the incident on Jan. 30.

East Dublin police were called to a shooting Monday afternoon around 2:30 p.m. at the Ponderosa Trailer Park on Corbett Street.

When the officer arrived to the scene, he said he was immediately shot by suspect David Jermaine Fountain, 35.

The officer said he returned fire.

A preliminary investigation revealed that Fountain, who also lives in the trailer park, had been shooting into mobile homes at the location before the officer arrived.

Both Fountain and the officer were taken to a local hospital in Macon to be treated from non-life-threatening injuries.

Warrants for Fountain's arrest were issued for one count of aggravated assault on a police officer, and another general count of aggravated assault.

Additional charges are pending.

The GBI said this investigation is ongoing.