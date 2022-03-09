Georgia daycare center owner charged in child abuse investigation

Agents with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation have arrested the owner of an East Dublin child care after an investigation into alleged abuse.

GBI officials say they began their investigation on Feb. 2 after the East Dublin Police Department requested their involvement into looking into allegations of child abuse at the Roseland Child Care Center on the 700 block of Central Drive.

According to investigators, a mother filed a report that their child had "visible injuries" after going to the childcare center.

After an investigation, officers charged 49-year-old Sharon Mills of Rockledge with first-degree child cruelty, tampering with evidence, influencing a witness, and giving false statements - all felonies.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information that could help with the GBI's investigation, please call the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Eastman at 478-374-6988, the East Dublin Police Department at 478-272-6883, or the GBI's Tip Line at 1-800-597-TIPS(8477).

