Early voting starts in Ga. 14th District congressional runoff race

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The Brief Early voting begins March 30 in Georgia’s 14th Congressional District runoff. Republican Clay Fuller and Democrat Shawn Harris advanced from a crowded special election. The winner will serve the remainder of Marjorie Taylor Greene’s term through January.



Early voting is underway in northwest Georgia’s 14th Congressional District as voters decide who will complete the remainder of former U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s term.

PREVIOUS STORY: Georgia election results: Harris leads Fuller as MTG replacement race heads to runoff

What we know:

The runoff features Republican Clay Fuller and Democrat Shawn Harris, who emerged as the top two candidates from a March 10 special election that drew more than 20 contenders. Election Day is scheduled for April 7.

Harris led the initial round of voting with 37.33% of the vote, while Fuller followed with 34.87%, according to official results.

Fuller previously served as district attorney for the Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit and received backing from President Donald Trump. He also served as a White House fellow during Trump’s first administration and holds the rank of lieutenant colonel in the Georgia Air National Guard.

Harris, a cattle farmer and retired brigadier general, enters the runoff in a district that has consistently favored Republicans. Still, Democrats have pointed to his performance in the first round as a sign of momentum in recent special elections.

Greene, who first won the seat in 2020 and secured reelection in subsequent cycles, announced in November she would step down, citing frustration with the country’s political environment following a break with Trump.

Because no candidate secured a majority in the special election, a runoff was required. The winner will hold the seat until January.

The race is part of a broader election calendar in Georgia. Candidates seeking a full term in Congress must compete in the May 19 statewide primary, with a potential runoff set for June 16.

What's next:

The general election is scheduled for Nov. 3, with a possible runoff on Dec. 1 if no candidate wins a majority.