Early voting for Senate District 21 in Georgia underway

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  August 4, 2025 1:14pm EDT
Fulton County
Early voting for Fulton County special election

Early voting has begun for the Senate District 21 special election on Aug. 26 in Fulton County.

The Brief

    • Early voting is now open in Fulton County for the Senate District 21 special election, following Brandon Beach’s appointment as U.S. Treasurer.
    • Voters can cast ballots Monday through Saturday at the Alpharetta Branch Library and Milton Library through Aug. 22.
    • The special election to fill the vacant seat will be held on Aug. 26.

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Early voting is now underway for the special election in Georgia Senate District 21, following the departure of former State Sen. Brandon Beach. Beach vacated the seat after being appointed by President Donald Trump to serve as U.S. Treasurer.

Eligible voters can cast their ballots early from Monday through Saturday at two Fulton County locations: the Alpharetta Branch Library and the Milton Library. Early voting will continue through Aug. 22.

The special election to fill the vacant seat will take place on Aug. 26.

