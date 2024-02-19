Early voting begins for Georgia's presidential primary

The 2024 presidential primary season is in full swing, and Georgians can begin to have their say on Monday.

Starting at 7 a.m., voters across the Peach State will start going to the polls to pick who the state's political parties will support in the upcoming election.

During the three-week early voting period, Georgians can cast their ballots at any advanced voting site within the country where they're registered to vote.

There are 36 polling locations in Fulton County and 15 in DeKalb County.

Early voting will go through March 8 with the primary set for March 12.

While Fulton County remains in recovery from a cyberattack earlier in January, officials say it should not impact early voting.

People wait in line for early voting for the midterm elections at Ponce De Leon Library on November 04, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

If you do plan on voting, you can find sample ballots and confirm your voter registration status on the Georgia Secretary of State's My Voter page. The page also has a list of early-voting polling addresses.

Georgia is an open primary state, which means voters can select either party's ballot during the primary. In the case of a runoff, voters will not be able to switch to the other ballot.

This primary only includes presidential candidates, but voters will return to the polls in May for the congressional primaries and other races.

