Early morning gunfire claims life of teen in Gwinnett County

Police in Gwinnett County are investigating the deadly shooting of a 19-year-old man.

Officers were called out to the intersection of Shackleford Road and Steve Reynolds Boulevard early Thursday morning.

What we know:

Officers responded to a report of gunfire around 1 a.m. on April 3 and found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The victim, identified as Xavier Tyler Stephens, was transported to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries, police said.

What we don't know:

Detectives from the Homicide Unit and Crime Scene Investigators responded to the scene to gather evidence and interview witnesses. The motive behind the shooting remains under investigation.

What you can do:

Authorities are urging anyone with information to contact Gwinnett County Police detectives at 770-513-5300. Tipsters can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or by visiting stopcrimeATL.com. A cash reward is available for information that leads to an arrest and indictment in the case.