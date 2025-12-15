E-waste recycling program hosting drive to 'Tech the Halls'

The Brief Rockdale County-based electronic waste disposal employment program Work4Eli is hosting a "Tech the Halls" E-Waste Drive this week. Work4Eli was created as a way to keep e-waste out of landfills and to provide meaningful employment to adults with disabilities. The Work4Eli team is asking people to bring out-of-date laptops, tablets, cell phones, monitors, and more during this week's drive.



A lot of us are planning to unwrap new electronics this holiday season — so, what do you do with those old, out-of-date laptops, tablets, cell phones, and monitors?

Here’s an option: hand them off to the friendly team at Work4Eli!

The Rockdale County-based for-profit electronic waste disposal employment program is hosting a "Tech the Halls" E-Waste Drive this week, asking community members to stop by their Conyers facility and drop off old electronics. What kind of electronics are we talking about? There’s a full list of accepted items online here, and it includes everything from small household appliances like toasters and blenders to entertainment devices like gaming consoles and DVD players. The goal of Work4Eli and the week-long drive is to keep those items out of landfills by taking them apart and recycling them instead.

We previously featured Work4Eli on Good Day Atlanta back in 2024, during a very successful back-to-school e-waste drive. As we learned that morning, the program was created by Jonathan Kendrick (founder of Digital Technology Partners) and inspired by his son Eli, who was born with Down Syndrome and Autism. Kendrick dreamed up the idea of an e-waste recycling program that also provides meaningful employment for adults with disabilities — and now, Work4Eli is a thriving for-profit business providing paid employment for its team members.

The "Tech the Halls" drive runs through Friday, December 19th — and items may be dropped off at the Work4Eli headquarters in Conyers, located at 371 Gees Mill Business Parkway Northeast, Suite 600. For more information on the program, click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our second morning with the Work4Eli team!

The Source: This is a FOX 5 Atlanta original report.



