Dunwoody ready to unveil new state-of-the-art real-rime crime center

The City of Dunwoody, in collaboration with the Dunwoody Police Department, is set to unveil a state-of-the-art real-time crime center on Aug. 15.

This comprehensive command center is equipped with advanced technologies, including license plate recognition cameras, gunshot detection systems, police body cameras, and other safety features designed to enhance public safety and crime response.

Officials assert that the new facility will significantly improve the efficiency of emergency responses and criminal investigations throughout the city.

By integrating various surveillance and detection technologies, the Real-Time Crime Center aims to provide law enforcement with real-time data and situational awareness, enabling quicker and more informed decision-making during incidents.