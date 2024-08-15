Dunwoody police unveils real-time crime center

Protecting the city with the use of technology, Dunwoody Police unveiled their new Real-Time Crime Center on Thursday.

"It brings in all the cameras. Our live cameras, ShotSpotters which detect gunshots, and our License Plate Readers and puts them on one platform," said Dunwooody Police Chief Mike Carlson.

The cameras are monitored inside the Real-Time Crime Center. While officers can't be everywhere all the time, this is close.

"It's like having extra eyes and ears out there," said Chief Carlson.

It also adds a level of safety. If an officer makes a traffic stop, they're able to tap into their camera from the real-time crime center to assist.

One map shows the use of gunshot detection technology. If there's a gunshot, officers are immediately notified in the field and can self-dispatch to those locations.

Chief Carlson says soon drones will be integrated into the system to provide information even faster in many cases.

"With the push of a button, it will launch from a rooftop and go to the scene where we need the drone, so it will give us eyes and ears over the scene," said Chief Carlson.

While technology cannot replace an officer, with many departments being short-staffed, the chief says this is a force multiplier.

The Real-Time Crime Center cost $360,000. It was funded through SPLOST dollars.

City officials call it a game-changer.

"We have the technology to not only make Dunwoody a safer community, but it enables us to solve crimes," said Chief Carlson.