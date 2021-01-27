Expand / Collapse search

Dunwoody police searching for suspect connected to string of home burglaries

By FOX 5 Digital Team
Dunwoody
(Dunwoody Police Department )

DUNWOODY, Ga. - Dunwoody police are asking for the public's help in their efforts to locate and identify a suspect connected to a string of home robberies. 

According to investigators, several townhouses located on Townsend Lane in Dunwoody were burglarized on January 23. 

Police say the suspect may have left the area in a car that was being driven by a white female. 

Authorities describe the suspect as an African-American male. He was photographed wearing a blue Calvin Klein hat and a blue hoodie.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Dunwoody Police Department at  678-382-6934.

Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous can click here.

