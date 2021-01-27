Dunwoody police searching for suspect connected to string of home burglaries

article

Dunwoody police are asking for the public's help in their efforts to locate and identify a suspect connected to a string of home robberies.

According to investigators, several townhouses located on Townsend Lane in Dunwoody were burglarized on January 23.

Police say the suspect may have left the area in a car that was being driven by a white female.

Authorities describe the suspect as an African-American male. He was photographed wearing a blue Calvin Klein hat and a blue hoodie.

(Dunwoody Police Department )

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Dunwoody Police Department at 678-382-6934.

Advertisement

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous can click here.

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.