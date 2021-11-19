Dunwoody police rescue homeless man trapped in garbage truck
DUNWOODY, Ga. - Dunwoody police have rescued a homeless man who got trapped inside a garbage truck Friday morning.
GET BREAKING NEWS EMAIL ALERTS FROM FOX 5
Officials say the officers were called to Womack Road around 5 a.m. Friday after reports of someone trapped.
Responding police and fire rescue units discovered that a homeless man was trapped inside the truck after it had emptied multiple dumpsters on its trash route.
According to the man, he was sleeping in a dumpster on Winters Chapel Road and had been picked up by the truck.
"The dumpster compacted each time after a load was picked up and luckily the male survived," the Dunwoody Police Department wrote on Facebook.
The man was successfully removed and was not critically injured.
He's been transported to a nearby hospital to be evaluated.
WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE
_____
Advertisement
DOWNLOAD THE FOX 5 ATLANTA APP FOR BREAKING NEWS AND WEATHER ALERTS