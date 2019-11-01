Dunwoody police ask residents to vote for grant for K-9 unit

Law enforcement trains K-9 officers to find hidden drugs and track down criminals. No one disputes they are great crime-solving animals.

Right now, the Dunwoody Police Department doesn't have a K-9 unit, so it's is asking the public for help to win a grant to start one.

Voting ends on Sunday and for those who don't live in Dunwoody, there are eight other Georgia departments on the list.

Seven agencies total will win the grant nationwide, so it's possible for more than one Georgia department to win.

Anyone who would like to vote or learn more can click here.