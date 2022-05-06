Expand / Collapse search

Men seen on camera stealing French bulldog from Dunwoody pet store

Dunwoody
Dog theft caught on camera

Two people are wanted for stealing a French bulldog worth about $10,000.

DUNWOODY, Ga. - A reward is being offered for two people who stole a dog from a Dunwoody pet store.

Dunwoody police released surveillance video of two men inside the Petland located on Ashford-Dunwoody Road last week.

Police said the pair snagged a puppy, a French bulldog. Once they had the little dog in hand, they walked out of the store.

The two got into a gray or silver Tesla model X and took, police said.

The price tag on the Frenchie is about $10,000.

A $5,000 reward is being offered for tips leading to the arrest and indictment of the men.