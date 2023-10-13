Dunwoody daycare provider charged with 4-month-old boy's murder to appear in court

A former Dunwoody daycare worker charged with murder in the death of a 4-month-old infant in her care will appear in court Friday.

Amanda Harris Hickey, 45, is facing charges including second-degree murder, nine counts of cruelty to children, and reckless conduct. Sources tell FOX 5 she is expected to plead guilty to at least one of the charges.

Dunwoody police said Hickey is the owner of Little Lovey Daycare located at her home on Leisure Lane. According to the arrest warrant, Hickey placed the young boy down in a Pack 'n Play for a nap on the afternoon of Feb. 3, 2021.

While Hickey told investigators "she put him on his back" as she was trained, police said the child was found face down. Hickey said the child must have rolled over, the warrant states.

Amanda Harris Hickey (Dunwoody Police Department).

Video obtained by police inside the home shows a different story and that Hickey placed the young boy face down, according to the arrest warrant. According to investigators, the child was left unattended for over two hours before he was found.

In April 2023, Hickey broke down crying in court as body camera video showed the moments officers performed CPR on the boy.

"It was a medical call with a baby not breathing [and] CPR in progress," Dunwoody Police Officer Kevin Lopez said while testifying in court.

After an investigation into the boy's death, officials accused Hickey of abusing six other victims between the ages of 6 and 16 months old.

Officials say the daycare center was only licensed for up to six children, but on the date of the alleged abuse, the home was nearly double that number.

She has remained in custody at the DeKalb County Jail since her arrest.