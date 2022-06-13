Duncanville Fieldhouse police shooting disrupts youth summer camp

Duncanville police said no children were hurt when an armed man entered the facility where a summer camp was being held.

It happened around 8:45 a.m. Monday at the Duncanville Fieldhouse just as a summer camp with about 150 youth attendees was getting underway.

Officer Michelle Arias with the Duncanville Police Department said police got several phone calls about a man with a gun at the fieldhouse.

Officers arrived two minutes later, entered the building, and began searching for the gunman.

"Officers located a subject armed with a gun and engaged the subject. The subject was struck and officers provided first aid. The suspect was transported to the hospital and later pronounced deceased," Officer Arias said.

Police haven’t yet released any information about the gunman or what he was doing in the building.

Images from SKY 4 show a heavy police presence and crime scene tape around a car that's parked outside the facility.

Officer Arias so no children, camp staff members or police were hurt.

The campers were all bused to the Duncanville Recreation Center, where their parents were encouraged to pick them up.

Donna Pearson told FOX 4 she had just dropped off her child at camp when she got a call from her brother, who is one of the coaches running the camp.

"He said that the kids were okay. They went into active protective mode and staff and kids were fine," she said.

"I just want to thank the police department, the fire department for helping to screen. They did a fantastic job counting everything. They got the children secure and it's just, it's just overwhelmed that they handled business like they normally do. But I just, it's just sad that we as people can't have nothing to enjoy life and what to children and stuff. And the children were just so panicked and stuff but they handled it. The staff handled and got them out and on the bus and everything," said William Burse, who was washinging his car nearby when it happened.

Tomisha Johnson's daughter is a camp staff member. She said they heard gunfire and immediately had the kids take shelter in a different part of the building. Thankfully, police arrived fast, and no campers were hurt.

"As a parent, that's the worst call you want to hear, especially where your child is," she said. "It is getting to the point where this is like an everyday situation. We're hearing so many active shootings, like every day. It's ridiculous. I don't know what is going to need to happen for this to stop. But all our babies was trying to do is have fun. That's all they want to do. And they can't even enjoy their summer."