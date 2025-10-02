Duluth speeding stop turns into drug bust

article

The Brief Driver stopped for speeding arrested on multiple charges. Police found cocaine, Schedule I drugs, and alcohol. Case underscores traffic enforcement’s safety role.



A routine speeding stop on Peachtree Industrial Boulevard escalated into a major arrest after police discovered drugs and alcohol inside the vehicle.

What they're saying:

Officers said the driver was under the influence and in possession of cocaine, Schedule I substances with intent to distribute, and an open container of alcohol. The suspect was arrested and transported to jail.

Police said the case highlights the importance of traffic enforcement in keeping impaired drivers and drugs off local roads.