Duluth speeding stop turns into drug bust
DULUTH, Ga. - A routine speeding stop on Peachtree Industrial Boulevard escalated into a major arrest after police discovered drugs and alcohol inside the vehicle.
What they're saying:
Officers said the driver was under the influence and in possession of cocaine, Schedule I substances with intent to distribute, and an open container of alcohol. The suspect was arrested and transported to jail.
Police said the case highlights the importance of traffic enforcement in keeping impaired drivers and drugs off local roads.