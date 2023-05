article

In response to a bomb threat at a Publix in Duluth, police evacuated patrons and employees in the area. Since, police say that threat has been cleared.

The Duluth Police Department responded to the grocery store located at 2750 Buford Highway at around 1:53 p.m. Monday.

By 2:50 p.m., officials announced no bomb was located in the area and the Publix was cleared to reopen.

The incident remains under investigation.