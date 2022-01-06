Duluth police share cautionary tale about celebratory gunfire

The Duluth Police Department said it’s not just a cautionary tale, it could have been a deadly one.

The department posted a photo on its Facebook page this week showing a bullet lodged in a vehicle. That bullet was fired on New Year’s and landed on the vehicle parked in a subdivision.

Gwinnett County Solicitor General Brian Whiteside said anyone shooting a gun in the air, for whatever reason, is selfish and shouldn’t be a gun owner. He said his office will push to have that gun taken away and have the person who fired it undergo a psychological evaluation.

Whiteside says that if you're convicted of reckless celebratory discharging of firearms, he wants your judge to hand down a stiff penalty.

"Twelve months in custody or probation and psychological evaluation," he detailed.

Earlier this week, an Atlanta woman reported almost being struck by a bullet that barely missed her just after midnight on Saturday in Grant Park.

