Duluth police share cautionary tale about celebratory gunfire

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Duluth
FOX 5 Atlanta

DULUTH, Ga. - The Duluth Police Department said it’s not just a cautionary tale, it could have been a deadly one.

The department posted a photo on its Facebook page this week showing a bullet lodged in a vehicle. That bullet was fired on New Year’s and landed on the vehicle parked in a subdivision.

Celebratory gunfire could lead to jailtime, police say

Police are warning anyone who may want to fire their guns into the air to ring in the New Year could be spending some of 2022 behind bars.

Gwinnett County Solicitor General Brian Whiteside said anyone shooting a gun in the air, for whatever reason, is selfish and shouldn’t be a gun owner. He said his office will push to have that gun taken away and have the person who fired it undergo a psychological evaluation.

Whiteside says that if you're convicted of reckless celebratory discharging of firearms, he wants your judge to hand down a stiff penalty.

"Twelve months in custody or probation and psychological evaluation," he detailed.

Woman says she was nearly hit by 'celebratory gun fire'

An Atlanta woman believes a bullet from 'celebratory gunfire' barely missed striking her on during New Year's Eve.

Earlier this week, an Atlanta woman reported almost being struck by a bullet that barely missed her just after midnight on Saturday in Grant Park.

