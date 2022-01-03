Expand / Collapse search
Atlanta woman almost hit by stray bullet at New Year's Eve celebration

By
Published 
Grant Park
FOX 5 Atlanta

Woman says she was nearly hit by 'celebratory gunfire'

An Atlanta woman believes a bullet from 'celebratory gunfire' barely missed striking her on during New Year's Eve.

ATLANTA - One Atlanta woman says a bullet barely missed her on New Year's Eve from what she believes was celebratory gunfire.  

"I think people should be able to celebrate in their yards without being afraid of bullets raining down on them," Megan Gatewood said.

It wasn’t how Gatewood wanted to bring in the new year as she celebrated with neighbors and family in Grant Park.

"Our kids were in a room by the fire pit with French doors. Those French doors were wide open. I was walking towards the room and something skimmed over the top of my head - right over the top - and then it went into the room and ricocheted around," she said.

That something was a stray bullet.

"It was a little stronger than a bug. I thought it was branches or something. When I saw more stuff going in the room then I knew instantly what it was," Gatewood said.

Gatewood still has the bullet and says she hopes no other family will experience this.

"We need to make changes in Atlanta and have a way to enforce the celebratory gunfire not being allowed," Gatewood said.

Gatewood filled a report with the Atlanta Police Department and is grateful no one was injured.

"It still seems surreal. Even when it happened we were like ‘Oh,’ because nobody wanted to acknowledge when it actually happened how close it was and the longer it is the more you realized that it really could have killed somebody," Gatewood said.

