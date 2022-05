article

A 15-year-old girl was reported missing by the Duluth Police Department Tuesday morning.

Keontay Delee is described by authorities as having black hair and brown eyes standing at around 5-foot-two inches or 5-foot-4-inches tall.

If you have any information on Keontay's whereabouts, please contact the Duluth Police Department at 770-476-4151 or dial 911