Beware Duluth: Phone scammer impersonating police, officials warn

Is there really a warrant out for your arrest, or is it just a crafty scammer after your money? The Duluth Police Department is warning residents about a phone scam actively plaguing the community.

Officials say there have been several reported incidents of people receiving phone calls from someone posing as a Duluth police officer.

They say the unknown individual will claim the person who answered the phone is under arrest unless they quickly provide funds through a gift card or bank transfer.

"We, nor any legitimate law enforcement agency, will never call and demand payment to clear a warrant or any other issue over the phone," an official spokesperson for the department said. "If you ever receive a similar phone call demanding payment from law enforcement, we suggest you ignore it and hang up."

If you think you have received one of these calls or ever need to confirm information you receive from someone who claims affiliation with Duluth PD, please call 770-476-4151.