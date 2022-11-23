Duluth police charge unresponsive man passed out behind wheel with DUI

The Duluth Police Department and Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services were sent to investigate a call about a man seemingly passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle parked in a development on Nov. 15.

When they got there, officials said there was music blaring from inside the car.

Body cam footage that was later posted to Facebook shows one of the officers knocking loudly on the man's driver side window. There was no response.

Using a tool, that officer proceeded to shatter the passenger window in order to unlock the vehicle from the inside.

Police said there were vodka and beer cans all throughout the interior of his car. The driver was slumped over the steering wheel.

After the man didn't respond to what officers called a "sternum rub", they collected the empty containers and took him to a local hospital to be evaluated.

Officials said they charged the 39-year-old man with multiple offenses including driving under the influence of alcohol.