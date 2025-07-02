Expand / Collapse search

Duluth flag factory busy with orders ahead of 4th of July holiday

Published  July 2, 2025 11:15am EDT
Good Day Atlanta visited The Flag Place in Duluth on Wednesday. The flag manufacturer is located in Duluth and it makes flags for other companies.

The Brief

    • The Flag Place in Duluth handcrafts American flags from start to finish, proudly made in the USA just in time for the Fourth of July.
    • Workers sew stripes, attach grommets, and complete inspections in-house, with only the embroidered stars produced off-site.
    • Employees say they take great pride in knowing their work helps Americans celebrate and honor the nation’s independence.

ATLANTA - As Americans prepare to celebrate Independence Day, one local manufacturer in Gwinnett County is working around the clock to meet the demand for American flags — and every stitch is made with pride.

What we know:

The Flag Place, located in Duluth, is a family-run company that handcrafts American flags from start to finish, all made in the USA. From cutting the fabric to sewing the iconic red and white stripes, attaching headers and grommets, and preparing each flag for shipment, the production process is fully on display inside the company’s bustling workshop.

Norine Cantor, an account manager at The Flag Place, shared how meaningful the work is for everyone involved.

The stars on the flags are embroidered off-site, but every other detail — including hemming, inspection, and packaging — is handled in-house. The result is a product that’s built to last, whether it’s displayed on a front porch or outside a business.

What they're saying:

As the Fourth of July approaches, the facility is in full swing, and workers say they take great pride in creating a symbol of national unity.

The Flag Place ships flags nationwide from its Duluth headquarters.

The Source

  • Good Day Atlanta visited the flag factory on Wednesday morning. 

Good Day Atlanta