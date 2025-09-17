DUI driver caught doing twice the speed limit at twice the legal limit, police say

The Brief Elvis Kennerly was driving 127 mph in a 65 mph zone while intoxicated, blowing a .177 on a breath test, over twice the legal limit. Kennerly faces multiple charges, including reckless driving, DUI, felony fleeing, and failure to maintain lane. Dunwoody Police emphasized the dangers of speeding and intoxicated driving, highlighting the reduced reaction time and increased risk.



A Dunwoody man is facing multiple charges after police say he was driving nearly 130 miles per hour on I-285 early Wednesday morning while intoxicated.

What we know:

Officers said 25-year-old Elvis Kennerly failed to stop right away when they tried to pull him over, continuing about two miles before stopping. Police said he blew a .177 on a breath test, more than double the legal limit.

"This photo shows an officer clocking a car going 127 miles per hour in a 65 zone on I-285 west, north on Peachtree Road," Sgt. Michael Cheek of the Dunwoody Police Department said.

Cheek described the chase as brief but dangerous. "They pulled out and attempted to stop the vehicle and it did take them about 2 to 3 miles to get the car stopped. He did fail to yield to them briefly," he said.

Elvis Kennerly (DeKalb County Sheriff's Office)

What they're saying:

The sergeant emphasized the dangers of both speeding and drinking and driving. "There’s really no excuse. Your reactionary time goes down the faster you go because you’re moving faster you have less time to react to roadway obstruction and avoid vehicles," he said. "That’s excessive. That’s absolutely reckless and there’s no excuse for doing that."

Cheek also credited his officers for handling the stop safely. "Our guys put their lives on the line every single day whether they are doing traffic stops, traffic enforcements or domestics and other types of calls... our guys come out here and put their lives on the line every single day and good on our guys that this man got stopped," he said.

Police called the incident reckless and dangerous.

What's next:

Kennerly faces charges including reckless driving, DUI, felony fleeing and failure to maintain lane. Video of the traffic stop is expected to be released.