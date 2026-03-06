Dueling pianos add flavor to popular Dunwoody barbecue restaurant

The Brief It's about to get a lot more musical inside Dunwoody barbecue restaurant Morty's Meat & Supply, as Atlanta Dueling Pianos takes over on weekends. The dueling pianos show will happen on the restaurant's Smokehouse stage from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday nights. We're told the players can fulfill just about every song request — and, of course, expect the crowd to help them out by singing along.



Every night is smokin' at Morty's Meat & Supply in Dunwoody — but Fridays and Saturdays just got even hotter!

Atlanta Dueling Pianos will take over the restaurant's Smokehouse stage from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. every Friday and Saturday starting tonight, energizing the popular barbecue joint with some of the most iconic songs in music history. In the mood for some "Margaritaville" by Jimmy Buffett or "Piano Man" by Billy Joel? We're told the players can fulfill just about every song request — and, of course, expect the crowd to help them out by singing along. Atlanta Dueling Pianos was founded by Good Day Atlanta favorite Francisco Vidal (you've seen him during our annual Oysterfest segments) and Atlanta Music Agency's Joshua Gray Hamilton; Vidal also hosts Karaoke Night at Morty's on Thursday nights.

Morty's Meat & Supply is located at 5509 Chamblee Dunwoody Road (in Fundoody Village), and owners say the dueling piano bar will be open to walk-ins and bar seating on a first-come, first-serve basis. Tickets are required for table reservations, and there's a $25 food and beverage minimum per reserved seat. For more information on the restaurant and upcoming event, click here.