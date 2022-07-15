Drunken Lyft driver arrested with BAC twice legal limit while driving passenger

A Lyft driver was drunk when Troy police stopped her earlier this month.

Police said they pulled over the 2020 Kia Optima near Rochester Road and Player Drive at 3:21 a.m. July 2 for multiple traffic violations. The 38-year-old Detroit woman told them she was a Lyft driver and had a passenger.

Officers said they could smell a strong odor of intoxicants emanating from the vehicle and noticed that the woman's eyes were glossy. When asked about this, she told them she had two bottles of beer before driving.

Related: Man sentenced for drunken driving crash that killed 6-year-old, father

After performing field sobriety tests poorly, the woman blew .18% on a preliminary breath test, police said, more than double the legal limit of .08%.

She was taken to the jail, where she blew .18% twice on a Chemical Breath Test. The woman was cited for operating while intoxicated.

A police officer drove the passenger to his Rochester Hills home.