Drunk driver hits police car in Midtown, police say

Image 1 of 6 ▼ An off-duty Atlanta police officer was injured early Friday morning while providing security at a Midtown construction site.

The Brief An off-duty Atlanta police officer was injured early Friday morning while providing security at a Midtown construction site. Investigators say a 34-year-old driver crossed a median and slammed into a marked patrol vehicle with its emergency lights flashing. The suspect’s breathalyzer test results were reportedly more than double the legal limit in Georgia.



An off-duty Atlanta police officer was taken to the hospital Friday morning after a suspected drunk driver crashed into his patrol car at a Midtown construction site, according to police.

What we know:

The officer was working an extra security job at the intersection of Juniper Street NE and 6th Street NE around 5:17 a.m. Friday. He was sitting in a marked patrol vehicle with emergency lights flashing to protect a construction-related lane closure. Police said Desmond Brown, 34, drove out of his lane and over a median before hitting the front of the officer's car.

The officer was awake and breathing after the crash but reported neck injuries. Medical crews treated him at the scene before taking him to Emory Midtown Hospital for further tests.

Officers who responded to the scene noticed Brown appeared to be intoxicated. Brown admitted to drinking alcohol and agreed to a field sobriety test, officers said. Police said his breath sample registered .208, which is more than double the legal limit in Georgia.

Brown was arrested and charged with DUI per se, DUI less safe, reckless driving, and failure to maintain lane. His vehicle was towed from the scene. Brown was taken to Grady Detention for clearance before being moved to the Atlanta City Jail.

What we don't know:

The name or condition of the officer injured in the crash has not been released.