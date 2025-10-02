Drugs, cash and 5 guns seized in 9-hour DeKalb County operation
article
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A nine-hour operation across DeKalb County led to the seizure of drugs, weapons, and thousands of dollars in cash, police announced Oct. 1.
What we know:
SWAT officers, K9 teams, and aerial units executed search warrants at three locations, uncovering ecstasy, cocaine, fentanyl, meth, marijuana, two rifles, three handguns, and large sums of money.
Police arrested Alexis Terrell, 42, and Matthew Diggs, 32.
Alexis Terrell, 42, and Matthew Diggs, 32. Courtesy of DeKalb County Police Department
What they're saying:
Investigators said the case reflects their ongoing work to dismantle drug and gang networks.