Expand / Collapse search

Drugs, cash and 5 guns seized in 9-hour DeKalb County operation

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  October 2, 2025 2:05pm EDT
DeKalb County
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

Courtesy of DeKalb County Police Department

The Brief

    • DeKalb police seize drugs, cash, and five guns.
    • Two suspects arrested after nine-hour operation.
    • Police urge community tips via Tip411 app.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A nine-hour operation across DeKalb County led to the seizure of drugs, weapons, and thousands of dollars in cash, police announced Oct. 1.

What we know:

SWAT officers, K9 teams, and aerial units executed search warrants at three locations, uncovering ecstasy, cocaine, fentanyl, meth, marijuana, two rifles, three handguns, and large sums of money.

Police arrested Alexis Terrell, 42, and Matthew Diggs, 32. 

Alexis Terrell, 42, and Matthew Diggs, 32. Courtesy of DeKalb County Police Department

What they're saying:

Investigators said the case reflects their ongoing work to dismantle drug and gang networks.

The Source

  • Information provided by DeKalb County Police Department. 

DeKalb CountyCrime and Public SafetyNews