5 arrested in drug bust at DeKalb County apartments, police say

DeKalb County police say a recent drug bust ended with multiple people in custody.

The bust happened on Wednesday at an apartment building on the 2100 block of Flat Shoals Road.

Officers say they found 5.5 pounds of marijuana, 93 bottles of promethazine, Alprazolam pills, and dozens of cans of Nitrous Oxide during their search.

Police also seized two handguns and one rifle. Investigators say one of the guns has been reported stolen out of Atlanta.

Detectives arrested five people as part of the bust. They are all in custody at the DeKalb County Jail.