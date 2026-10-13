Drone and drugs seized during Monroe County traffic stop

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The Brief A drone, marijuana, ecstasy, and other contraband intended for prison drops were seized during a traffic stop in Monroe County. Jamir Chisholm was arrested after briefly running from deputies during a vehicle search. The sheriff noted this is at least the fifth prison contraband drop attempt intercepted in recent months.



Deputies arrested a Jonesboro man after finding a drone, marijuana, and ecstasy inside his vehicle during a traffic stop in Monroe County.

What we know:

Monroe County sheriff’s deputies pulled over an SUV driven by Jamir Chisholm on Sunday night for a traffic violation.

Chisholm admitted to having marijuana inside the vehicle.

While deputies searched the SUV, Chisholm ran away on foot.

Deputies quickly caught him.

Inside the SUV, officers discovered an unmanned aerial vehicle, about three pounds of marijuana, four ecstasy tablets, and other items linked to "prison drops."

Investigators believe the contraband was heading to the Coffee Correctional Facility in Nicholls.

Monroe County Sheriff Freeman previously warned that smuggling attempts using drones and other tools are becoming an epidemic in the prison system.

Authorities have stopped at least five attempts to drop contraband at area prisons over the last several months.

Contraband items seized by Monroe County deputies. (Credit: Monroe County Sheriff's Office_

What we don't know:

Deputies have not released the specific traffic violation that led to the stop.

Authorities also have not identified who was set to receive the items at the prison.

What's next:

Chisholm is being held without bond at the Monroe County Jail.

He faces charges of possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of ecstasy, obstruction of an officer, and possession of tools with the intent to commit a crime.