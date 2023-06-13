Drivers gear up for longer commutes as work on Pitts Road Bridge begins

Monday morning marked the start of work on one of several major bridge replacements along Georgia 400. The Pitts Road bridge will remain closed for a year while GDOT crews work to re-build it.

GDOT crews will rebuild and replace the bridge with a taller, wider structure to make way for future lanes that will be added to the expressway. The bridge replacement includes plans for multiuse paths.

"It’s just gonna be kind of hassle for a while I guess," said resident Paul SantaCruz.

So far, drivers who live and work along Pitts Road told FOX 5 they aren’t looking forward to the year-long adjustment they’ll have to make to their normal commute.

"I go all the way down Colquitt, come back up Roberts Drive…I get to work going this way, I go to Kroger going this way so it’s a little bit of a hassle trying to get around all the construction," Joshua Curry told FOX 5.

METRO ATLANTA CONSTRUCTION PROJECTS CAUSE BRIDGE AND LANE CLOSURES

While the road closure caught some by surprise Monday, others made their own detour.

"I was just on my way home, and now I’m turning around to find a new route," John Herzler said.

With an expected completion date in April 2024, officials are asking drivers to take detours on Northridge Road and Roberts Drive.

Drivers told Fox 5 with the longer commute, they hope the project will wrap up sooner rather than later.

The Pitts Road bridge closure isn’t the only headache for drivers. The Kimball Bridge Road Bridge over GA-400 closed down last month. The Roberts Drive bridge will also be replaced. For information on detours click here.