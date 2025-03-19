Driver wanted for hit-and-run crash in Midtown Atlanta, police say

article

Atlanta police are searching for a driver in a hit-and-run involving a pedestrian in Midtown.

Authorities say the collision happened on the rainbow crosswalks at the intersection of 10th and Piedmont on Monday.

What we know:

Officials say they responded to the intersection shortly after 2 p.m. after receiving reports of a crash involving a pedestrian.

The female victim had already been taken to Grady Memorial Hospital by the time police arrived at the scene. She is expected to survive her injuries.

Investigators believe the woman was crossing the intersection when she was hit by a vehicle. The driver did not remain at the scene.

What we don't know:

Officers have not shared any identifying details about the vehicle believed to be involved in the crash.

Investigators say they have collected surveillance footage and that the investigation is ongoing.

What you can do:

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Atlanta Police Department.