Driver threw bags of marijuana from car during high-speed chase, deputies say

Three gallon-sized bags of marijuana were thrown out the window during a recent high-speed pursuit, the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office. The evidence, unfortunately, landed in the grill of the pursuing patrol cars.

Video released by the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office on Monday shows deputies attempting to pull over a vehicle along Interstate 85 investigators say was driven by Juanyia Mitchell.

"Roll down the window. Hey, Deputy Wilson Coweta County Sheriff’s Office. The reason I pulled you over is you were staring at your cellphone while driving," the deputy told the driver once they stopped.

In his report, the deputy says a strong odor of marijuana was coming from Mitchel’s car, so he asked him about it. In response, deputies say Mitchell took off.

Deputies say it is the kind of thing that happens several times a week: motorists driving off from traffic stops at a high rate of speed.

According to the deputy’s report, speeds topped 130 mph down I-85 with Mitchell allegedly weaving in and out of traffic.

Juanyia Mitchell (Coweta County Sheriff's Office)

At one point, the deputy reports, Mitchell throwing out big bags of marijuana onto the highway.

The deputy says they were gallon-size bags of marijuana. Two bags came out and hit Deputy Wilson’s patrol car.

The Georgia State Patrol then joined the chase. Troopers reported a third bag of put hit one of their cars and stuck in the grill.

Troopers ended the chase with the PIT maneuver. Mitchell’s car spun off the highway and stopped.

Deputies say some of the marijuana blew back into Mitchell's car during the chase, where it littered the seats and floorboards. Investigators say deputies also found a big bag of mushrooms.

They took Mitchell into custody and changed him with multiple counts of possession with intent to distribute drugs.