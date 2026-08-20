Driver sought after DeKalb crash knocks down power lines
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DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police are searching for a driver who crashed into a power pole in DeKalb County early Thursday and then ran from the scene.
What we know:
The crash happened around 6 a.m. on Bouldercrest Road near Bouldercrest Lane.
The impact brought down several power lines, forcing authorities to shut down the road. Multiple customers in the area are also without power.
Drivers were encouraged to avoid the area while crews work to clear the scene.