Driver sought after DeKalb crash knocks down power lines

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The Brief DeKalb County police are looking for a driver who crashed into a power pole and ran from the scene. The crash happened around 6 a.m. Thursday on Bouldercrest Road near Bouldercrest Lane. Downed power lines have forced authorities to close the road, and drivers are being asked to avoid the area.



Police are searching for a driver who crashed into a power pole in DeKalb County early Thursday and then ran from the scene.

What we know:

The crash happened around 6 a.m. on Bouldercrest Road near Bouldercrest Lane.

The impact brought down several power lines, forcing authorities to shut down the road. Multiple customers in the area are also without power.

Drivers were encouraged to avoid the area while crews work to clear the scene.